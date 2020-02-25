Afro Nation Announce Third Wave of 2020 Lineup

Wave 3 of the Afro Nation 2020 lineup has been announced, with headliners Machel Montano, Olamide, Wande Coal, and Teni among the latest additions to the world's biggest beach festival.

Covering soca, hip-hop, Afropop, R&B, and Afrobeats, the new additions to the top of the festival's poster reflect the musical diversity on offer across the three-day party on the sands of Praia do Rocha in southern Portugal – which features a wide array of genres from the global African diaspora, including reggae, dancehall and bashment in addition to the aforementioned styles.

Also featured in the latest announcement are Landrick, BOJ, One Acen, Reekado Banks, Mayra Andrade, Rema, and Nelson Freitas.

See below for the full lineup so far, and head to our guide for more information about the festival.

