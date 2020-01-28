More Names Added to Garorock 2020 Lineup

Garorock has delighted revelers for almost a quarter of a century, bringing in some of the world's hottest talent spanning rock, indie, rap, pop and dance music.

Taking place from 25-28 June in the lush green setting of Marmande, the four-day festival has released more names for its already mouthwatering lineup including hip hop kingpin ASAP Rocky, dancehall legend Sean Paul, and Swedish rockers The Hives.

Other names include The Vladimir Cauchemar Experience, ACID ARAB, ANNA, Fatoumata Diawara, Naâman, Pomme, and Sofi Tukker.

They join the previously announced artists including The Strokes, Martin Garrix, PNL, and The Black Eyed Peas.

Check out the lineup reveal below for the full list of names, and head to our festival guide for more information.

Garorock 2020 takes place from 25 - 28 June later this year. Book your tickets, accommodation, and extras here