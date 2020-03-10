Sean Paul Joins RFM Somnii 2020 Lineup

Jamaican reggae, dancehall and pop superstar Sean Paul is the latest act to join the lineup for the forthcoming edition of RFM Somnii, the Portuguese festival that brings some music's biggest party-starters to the coastal town of Figueira da Foz for a huge three-day celebration in the sun.

Predominantly focusing on dance music, the lineup this year features Alan Walker, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Alok, and Vini Vici – with plenty more still to be announced – but the addition of Sean Paul follows the festival's tradition of also welcoming stars from other genres, with last year's edition seeing appearances from the likes of Tyga and Ozuna.

The latest announcement also comes with news of the day splits for this year's festival – see those below, and head to our guide for more information about the festival.

Book tickets for RFM Somnii 2020 here